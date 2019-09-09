NICHOLS, S.C. – The town of Nichols appears to be spared of any major flooding in the days following Hurricane Dorian.
“We haven’t had any flooding and I don’t expect there to be any,” Nichols Mayor Lawson Battle said.
In preparation for the storm, Battle said town officials learned not to sit and wait but get the ball rolling quick as possible.
The town’s ongoing drainage project has been a relief.
Nichols Town Clerk Sandee Rogers said town officials utilized their own equipment to clean out the canal systems for more than a month, cleaning out more than 6,000 linear feet of ditching so far. Rogers said more state resources are expected to help with more clean-up efforts in the weeks ahead.
Marion County officials are assessing the damage in the area. Residents that experienced any residential building or commercial building damage from Hurricane Dorian are asked to call the Marion County hurricane help lines at 843-275-6087 or 843-275-6088. Officials said assessors can be sent to document the damage.
Marion County Administrator Tim Harper staff were preparing for the storm several days ahead. The Emergency Operations Center was operational for several days, he said.
Harper also said he didn’t expect flooding.
Marion County School District students returned to classes Monday after missing three days impacted by the storm.
Marion City Administrator Allen Ammons said the area was also spared flooding from Catfish Creek.
“We relatively had little damage,” he said. “We had a few tree limbs down but nothing major. One tree did fall on a house but there were no flooding issues.”
Mullins Mayor William “Bo” McMillan said the city was blessed to have escaped major damage.
“We have endured several catastrophic events in the past five years and God saw fit to give many of us a pass,” he said. “There many moving parts that have to be pieced together to make all efforts work in the interest of public safety. I would like to personally thank each and everyone involved in the many hours of preparation.”
