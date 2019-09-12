FLORENCE, S.C. – Paint covered the Briggs Elementary School recess field Thursday morning as students and teachers participated in the annual Boosterthon fundraiser.
This is the sixth year the school has hosted the Boosterthon fun run, said Principal Tara Newton.
Fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade students took part in the color run. Briggs Elementary also hosted glow runs in the gym for kindergarten, first-, second- and third-grade students.
Family members gathered around the field to watch students participate in the action. Several parents and grandparents took photos and videos of the run. Nearly all of the students left the run covered in the paint.
Students for the past nine days have been getting pledges for each lap that they would take during the fun run.
Newton said the school had a goal to raise $13,000. At the end of the color run, Newton said the school was very close to the goal.
The money raised will allow the school to purchase baby goats for the Briggs farm, some new playground equipment and a digital school sign.
“The kids raise the money so we want to make sure the kids get something back from it,” Newton said.
The school will also donate to a family in the Bahamas that was affected by Hurricane Dorian.
In addition to the color and glow runs, Boosterthon representatives led activites with the children and taught lessons on having good character. This year, the theme for Boosterthon was Wild West.
"The great thing about this program and this fundraiser that every kid participates whether or not they bring in money," Newton said.
Stefanie Wherry, a fourth-grade English language arts teacher, threw color on her students during the run.
“That’s the fun part about teaching is getting to have fun with the kids and getting to do this kind of stuff,” Wherry said. “When you get to get them outside, they have different personalities and you get to know more about that stuff.”
