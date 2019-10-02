FLORENCE, S.C. – The case against Frederick Hopkins Jr. is moving forward.
E.L. “Ed” Clements III, the solicitor for the 12th Judicial Circuit that includes Florence and Marion counties, said his office was moving along slowly but surely. He added that it would be “a while” before a trial.
A gag order was issued on May 6 limiting his ability to comment on the case.
According to records of the state judicial department, Hopkins faces two charges of murder for the deaths of Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner. Hopkins also faces five counts of attempted murder for allegedly shooting five other officers: Florence County sheriff’s deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller and Florence police officers Scott Williamson, Brian Hart and Travis Scott.
A charge of murder in South Carolina state court carries two potential penalties: death or 30 years to life imprisonment.
As of September 24, 2017, South Carolina death row inmates are housed at the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia. The sentence is administered by injection. The last lethal injection in South Carolina was in 2011.
If Clements seeks the death penalty, there would be two proceedings: one to determine if Hopkins is guilty of the crime(s) and a second – held as soon as practicable 24 hours after guilt is determined — to determine sentencing.
In the second proceeding, to obtain a sentence of death, the jury must find beyond a reasonable doubt the existence of a statutory aggravating circumstance and recommend a sentence of death.
If a jury finds a statutory aggravating circumstance but does not recommend death, the trial judge must impose a sentence of life imprisonment. If a jury does not find a statutory aggravating circumstance, the trial judge can set a sentence of 30 years to life imprisonment.
South Carolina Code spells out 12 aggravating circumstances including:
>> Murder during the commission of criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, human trafficking, burglary, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, larceny with use of a deadly weapon, killing by poison, drug trafficking, physical torture, during the dismemberment of a person or during an arson.
>> Murder being committed by someone with prior murder conviction.
>> Knowingly creating a great risk of death to more than one person in a public place with a weapon or device that would normally be hazardous to more than one person.
>> Two types of contract killing.
>> The murder of a judicial officer, former judicial officer, solicitor, former solicitor, or other officer of the court during or because of the exercise of official duty.
>> The murder of a current or former law enforcement official.
>> The murder of a family member of a judicial officer or law enforcement official to retaliate against the official.
>> The murder of two or more people in one scheme or course of conduct.
>> The murder of a child 11 or younger.
>> The murder of a witness to deter the prosecution of a crime.
>> The murderer has been deemed a sexually violent predator.
Juries are also allowed to consider 10 mitigating circumstances during the second proceeding. Those include:
>> No significant criminal history with the use of violence against another person.
>> The murder was committed while under the influence of mental or emotional disturbance.
>> The victim participated or consented.
>> Being a relatively minor participant in the murder of another person by a third person.
>> Being under duress or domination of another person.
>> Substantially impaired capacity.
>> Age or mentality issues at the time of the crime.
>> Provocation.
>> Being under 18.
>> Mental retardation.
The sentence for a conviction of attempted murder in South Carolina is up to 30 years in prison.
Hopkins’ son, Seth, who officers from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office were serving a search warrant on Oct. 3, has been charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under the age of 11, two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a minor under 16, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with minor with an age between 11 and 14 on Oct. 9, 2018.
