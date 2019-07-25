FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the July 19 armed robbery and kidnapping of a Florence woman.
Keonia Bre Asia Robinson, 21, of 860 Greenbriar Road, Camden, and a juvenile were taken into custody July 23 in Lugoff, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Robinson is charged with one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and kidnapping. The juvenile is charged with armed robbery and kidnapping, according to the release.
"July 19, 2019, Robinson and a juvenile co-defendant are alleged to have unlawfully seized and restrained a female passenger in a vehicle operated by Robinson on East Palmetto Street in Florence," Maj. Mike Nunn wrote in the release. "Investigators indicate that Robinson and the juvenile then robbed the victim at gunpoint. Investigators state that the victim was ultimately able to escape by jumping out of the vehicle."