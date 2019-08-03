FLORENCE, S.C. – The sky was leaden and the humidity was high Saturday, making it tough on runners as they participated in the Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run to Beat Alzheimer's on the campus of Florence-Darlington Technical College.
Approximately 100 participants ran/walked the course as Rotarians and volunteers splashed them with color.
The color run was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Florence and presented by the Morning News.
Crossing the finish line first was Angel Manuel, 43, of Darlington with a time of 19:04 minutes.
Manuel said the humidity was too high to have a personal best time.
He said he started running for his health about 16 years ago.
“I weighed 234 pounds,” he said. “I started to run to get healthy and got good at it.”
Manuel said, “I am a pro marathon runner. I am training for the Kiawah Island marathon.”
Although hot and tired, Manuel stood at the finish line and cheered on many of the runners as they crossed, shouting words of encouragement.
Second overall was Frankie Humphrey, 34, followed by 12-year-old Julian Duncan. They took the top male overall category in that order.
Top females overall were Becca Hudson, 44, first; Becky Outlaw, 39, second; and Emily Ridenhour, 32, third.
Children to adults in their 80s participated, along with one dog, in the color run. While some came for the exercise and fun, others came in memory of loved ones who battled or are still battling Alzheimer’s. For some, it was their first time at a 5K and for others their third.
Betty Moore-Bell walked her first 5K Saturday for two reasons.
"I am so walking,” she said before the race began. “I've been on Weight Watchers and lost some weight and am feeling good, so I am taking the next step.
"I was a hospice nurse, and I had several patients who had Alzheimer’s. One of them who held my heart, and still does, was Juanita Wiggins, and she was a precious, precious lady.
“We put down a team name. I just chose her," Moore-Bell said of walking with friend Stephanie McCabe as Team Wiggins. "We just want to finish; that's what matters."
Chip Ingram from Cheraw had a personal reason for running, too.
Ingram has participated in the race all three years in memory of his wife — Sweat Tea — who died of Alzheimer's. Her illness was diagnosed when she was 55 years old.
She walked for 20 years, Ingram said.
"I have her walking shoes with me," he said, alluding to a pair of athletic shoes that hung around his neck.
Even after her illness was diagnosed, she and her husband continued to walk.
"It was great therapy for both of us," Ingram said.
Cheraw's walking trail at Arrowhead Park is named in her honor.
This race was also the first 5K for Shannon Weatherford of Latta.
Although she finished last, Weatherford was encouraged.
“I will do another,” she said. “I came with a co-worker who encouraged me, and it is for a good cause. If I ever forget who I am or where I am, I hope someone doesn’t forget me.”
The Fredrick family – Rory, Kim and children Kylie, Sydnei and Dylan – came to have some family fun. It didn’t hurt that Kyle, Dylan and Sydnei came in first place in their age divisions. Mom was second and dad was fourth in their age divisions.
Rotarian Blake Branham, chair of the event, said they raised somewhere between $14,000 and $15,000. The net proceeds will be donated to the local Alzheimer’s Association to help caregivers to be able to bring someone into their home to care for the patient so that they can have a break.
Cash prizes of $100, $50 and $25 were given to the first-, second- and third-place male and female finishers. A medal with the Forget Me Not logo was given to the first-, second- and third-place finishers in each of the age categories.