LAKE CITY, S.C. – One person faces an attempted murder charge following an early Friday stabbing in Lake City that sent another person to the hospital.
At approximately 2:30 a.m., Lake City police were dispatched to Samuel Street and found one victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for medical treatment, according to a news release from the Lake City Police Department.
Heyward Burroughs Jr., 49, was immediately detained by responding officers and is being charged with attempted murder.
Members of the SLED Crime Scene Unit were called in to process the crime scene, according to the news release.
