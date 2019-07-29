FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing soon will open for three more elections in Florence County.
According to Florence County Election Commission Executive Director David Alford, filing will open at noon on Thursday and close at noon on Aug. 15 for non-partisan elections for the Timmonsville Town Council, the Florence County School District Four board that also serves the Timmonsville area and the town of Olanta.
There are three at-large seats up for election to the Timmonsville Town Council. These seats are for four-year terms. A filing fee of $120 is required.
To file, visit the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election offices located at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
There are three at-large seats on the Florence Four school board. These seats also are for four-year terms. No filing fee is listed.
To file, visit the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Election offices located at 219 Third Loop Road in Florence.
Two at-large seats on the Olanta Town Council also are up for election. These seats also carry a four-year term and have a filing fee of $50.
One can file for the Olanta Town Council at the Olanta Town Hall located at 103 Park Ave. in Olanta.
To file, one must fill out a statement of intention of candidacy for nonpartisan races. The form is available at the Election Commission offices or online via SCVotes.org.
One also is required to fill out a statement of economic interests with the South Carolina State Election Commission. That form is available at ethics.sc.gov. Failure to file this form will not result in disqualification but could result in a fine.
For more information about filing for these seats, contact the Florence County Election Commission at 843-665-3094.