FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Florence Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing woman.
Terri Coolman Williams was reported missing by family members who have concerns about her safety, according to a release issued by the agency.
Williams was last seen Aug. 1 traveling in her wheelchair in the 2100 Block of South Irby Street.
She is a petite white female with blonde or light brown hair and is missing two front teeth, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
