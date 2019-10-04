FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Police have made an arrest for an alleged assault at a Hillside Avenue residence.
Lloyd Bradley Turner, 44, of Florence, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder.
Florence Police officers learned of the alleged assault at a residence on Hillside Avenue at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2 when they located a victim with life-threatening injuries inside the residence.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS.
On the scene, the officers learned the victim’s car was missing and possibly in the possession of Lloyd Bradley Turner.
Turner was located by officers at 10:50 p.m. that day.
Upon locating Turner, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Turner allegedly refused to comply and pull to the side of the road. After a brief low-speed pursuit, the vehicle stopped in the 2700 block of David McLeod Blvd. and officers took Turner into custody on a charge of attempted murder.
Turner was transported to the Florence County Detention Center where he was denied bond.
This case is still under investigation, and additional charges may follow.
