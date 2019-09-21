FLORENCE, S.C. -- Batman was there, Wolverine too; Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and SCA Knight too.
There was a bit of everything for the crowd that turned out Saturday at Florence's Power Comicon at the SiMT.
The fall event featured vendors, the Batmobile and other static displays and a costume contest with the grand prize of $1,000.
Local artists were on hand to sell and autograph their works.
For the last couple of years Florence has had a spring and a fall event.
