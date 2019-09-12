FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley told the Board of Trustees during a board meeting that high school graduations will continue to take place on three separate days.
“I think the graduations went well last year, and I just wanted to notify the board that we’ll be following those same procedures,” O’Malley said.
Each high school will receive 5,000 tickets that will be divided among graduates, O’Malley said.
The middle school promotion ceremonies will also take place at The Florence Center due to increased enrollment.
“Our enrollment numbers have increased in particular in the middle schools,” O’Malley said. “We actually have more eighth-graders that are going to be promoted this year than we will high school students.”
There are 1,227 eighth-graders and 1,070 high school seniors in the district.
Williams Middle School and the Wilson High School ceremonies will take place May 27. The Southside Middle School and South Florence High School ceremonies will take place May 28. The Sneed Middle School and West Florence High School ceremonies will take place May 29. The ceremonies take place between the high school graduation practice and ceremony.
When the middle school students finish their school day, the district will transport the students to The Florence Center, and parents can pick students up after the ceremony, O’Malley said during the board meeting. The promotion ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m., he said.
The board also approved Jan. 6 as make-up day for the day of school that was canceled last week because of Hurricane Dorian. Originally, Jan. 6 was a scheduled professional development day for the district.
