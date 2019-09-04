FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pee Dee is under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood warning as Hurricane Dorian approaches with the greatest impacts from the storm forecast to hit overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Rainfall totals increased to where Florence is now forecast to receive almost 4 inches of rain and Darlington almost 3 inches. Higher amounts of rain are forecast east of Florence toward the coast. Myrtle Beach and Georgetown are both forecast to receive more than 10 inches of rain.
The Pee Dee had a 40% to 60% chance of receiving tropical-storm-force winds from the storm starting Wednesday night. The coast could receive hurricane-force-winds starting Thursday afternoon. Wind conditions should start to improve Thursday night for the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
Florence is forecast to receive sustained winds of 33 mph, Marion 39 mph, Kingstree 41 mph and Bennettsville 28 mph, according to the briefing.
Peak gusts for Florence could hit 45 mph, 54 mph for Kingstree, 52 mph for Marion and 39 mph for Bennettsville, according to the briefing.
Hurricane Dorian is moving slower than forecast. That will delay its previously forecast arrival by approximately four to six hours, said Steve Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina.
"The center of circulation is still quite obvious, but it has a broader center, and it's less organized," Pfaff said during the Wednesday morning conference call on the storm. "It's still packing a punch."
The storm "used up" its warm water energy source over the Bahamas and, as it moved up the U.S. coast, it is encountering dryer air out of the Southeast and wind shear, Pfaff said. It is, however, also crossing undisturbed warm water off the Georgia coast.
The storm is forecast to remain mostly steady as a Category 2 hurricane with slow weakening as it moves up the coast, Pfaff said.
"It maintains Category 2 status, but keep in mind, look how big the storm is in respect to the cone,” Pfaff said. “I know a lot of people think the cone is an impact cone, but it's not. It's just where the center may track.”
Hurricane Dorian is forecast to approach from the south through Thursday and move close to the Grand Strand and Cape Fear areas Thursday night before it accelerates away Thursday night through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
"It is expected to come dangerously close to Cape Fear,” Pfaff said. “If it stays to the west side of the track, more impacts for our area. If it stays to the east side, less impact for our area.”
Tropical-storm-force winds were expected to start Wednesday night for northeast South Carolina, with Georgetown and the coast getting them ahead of inland areas.
"Expect conditions improving late Thursday night into Friday morning for northeast South Carolina," Pfaff said.
The greatest threat to life from this storm probably will be from flash floods, he said.
"The rainfall rates will be very high Thursday and Thursday night and, even though we're in a drought, the shorter-term drainage things we have in place will be overwhelmed,” Pfaff said.
Forecasters anticipate that some small streams will overflow their banks. With it happening at night, that will make it more dangerous as flooded roads are more difficult to recognize in dark.
Pfaff said as the storm spreads out the band of 10-inch rain has spread farther inland from the coast.
The greatest impact from the rain has been pushed back to Thursday morning through Thursday night with the rain set to blow out of the area Friday morning.
"Turn around, don't drown," Pfaff said of flooded roads.
Along the coast, peak gusts of 65 mph to 95 mph are possible. The forecast tidal surge is 5 to 8 feet above ground from the Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach and 4 to 7 feet from Myrtle Beach north to Cape Lookout.
Pfaff said the winds inland will be high enough to blow over unsupported structures such as fences and signs.
Pfaff said offshore conditions will be extremely dangerous for mariners and that is not expected to clear up until Friday night into Saturday.
The weekend forecast for the area, he said, is for good weather.
While Thursday will be cool with a high of 78, things will warm up with sunny skies forecast through Tuesday with daytime highs around 90 and overnight lows around 70.
