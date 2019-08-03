FLORENCE, S.C. – A year has gone by since Richard O’Malley started as the superintendent of Florence One Schools.
O’Malley met last week with the Morning News for an interview, recapping his first year in the district. He discussed several topics, including technology advancements, special education programs and building plans.
Q. What are some of the highlights of your first year as superintendent here in Florence One?
A. You know, I think the highlights would come down to just the No. 1 right now. Very telling are our test scores. I came here, as I said during the referendum, not to build buildings and things like that; I’m here to build academic achievement. And from our preliminary results, we’ve made great strides in just one year for all students. That’s really been our motto that “we are one.” All students were going to have success, so I would say that would be our achievement. Success in year one has been fantastic.
I think the amount of educational programming that we put in: the number of new classes, the number of AP classes in South Florence and West Florence would be [a highlight], as well as the innovative programs, the relationships we have with the Governor’s School and all the drone programs. All those sort of innovative programs that we’re bringing to the district that are in every school is probably my second achievement, to make sure we have equal resources.
Along that theme of equal resources, I would say our Imagine Forward initiative would be the third one, which we, the school district, struggled for a long time to put [a priority on] technology, and we did it in probably in 13 months. Every classroom has updated technology, and every student has a device in 13 months. I would say those three things stand out the most and define what we’re trying to do.
Q. You said in your first few weeks as superintendent that you wanted to make Florence One Schools a premier school district. How does the district compare to this now?
A. We’ve got a long way to go. Those initial things are great progress to move forward, but that gap between the highest-achieving students in our country and our students here right just in South Carolina is very large. And we’ve got a long way to go to ensure that our kids have access to technology, programs and are achieving at those levels to make them on par.
We are on a trajectory to do that, and our goal is to ensure that what the best school districts look like in this country, that we’re starting to look like that, and that is with programming, teacher recruitment, having a strong leader in each building. We are getting closer, but we’ve got a long way to go. We are heading up the ladder and moving up the hill to that, and I think that’s what people like is that there is a vision of what we’re supposed to look like. It’s exciting.
Q. The Imagine Forward initiative was announced, launched and completed in right at one year. How was this made possible?
A. I think it was to redefine our goals. You know, if there’s an achievement gap, there’s a technology gap. … What students are doing across this country with technology is so far past what we are doing here. I bring some of those experiences here with me, and that’s why we had to expedite going forward. The district had three schools that they were piloting, and you know, I think it was sort of flat lining. There wasn’t any progress to get that moving. It wasn’t centered around the most important part here: the teaching and learning.
I think because we did those two together rather than in silos separately, that now we’re putting together strong curriculum and programs and using technology to deliver that curriculum and programs. That is where we’re coming together. That is what you really want. That is where you see growth, and that’s where you’ll see production. I think when we begin to put those two together and every year build upon those, that’s where we’re going to see the strength of our programs. So, the Imagine Forward was about just trying to implement the technology. The district had spent a lot of money very wisely on the infrastructure, so we were good there.
The next step to this was to put the devices into student hands and ensure they were safe with those devices. We have tons of filtering. We use Gaggle, which monitors their email, which monitors their documents both through an algorithm and live people that look into those things. That was another part about being safe with the devices, and now the third leg of this is once we have all those things in place, how are we going to deliver programs and our curriculum in a way that enhances learning? So, we’re getting there, but we’ve done this in a very short period of time, putting in 16,200 devices, implementing it, putting Smartboards in 800 classrooms. Last year we put the overhead projectors in every classroom, so we’ve done a lot in just a short period of time, but we have to because we were far behind. Again, our motto is not to look around the state of South Carolina. Our motto is to say what do the best school districts in this country look like? What do they have, and how can we replicate that? So, we had to redefine our budget. …
Q. The district held a referendum to purchase bonds to renovate and build schools, and it was voted down. What are your plans to move forward with renovations and constructions?
A. The board approved our 8% money, which is about $12 million, and that is going to be utilized this school year for both technology, some technology purchases that I just discussed under Imagine Forward, but a majority of that, about $500,000 per school, is going to be used toward improvements. … Some of that is going on as we speak right now. …
On top of that, we’ve hired a company to replace filters and do those things that are maintenance that have been neglected for many years. So, we’re on that right path now from a maintenance standpoint to move forward.
The district will announce probably in the coming month about our plans to move forward for some building projects, some renovations and things like that. We’re just not ready to talk about those. A lot of times during the referendum, people would ask me what was plan B, and I’ll stand by my statement that, “If you have a plan B, you really don’t have a plan A.” But we do have a plan B now, and we intend to announce that shortly about … some additional building that will go on in the coming months. Right here in downtown, we are starting the McClenaghan project. We are about to open the new Beck Center on Aug. 15 for the start of school, and we’re doing Poynor as well.
Q. Is the pay-as-you-go plan completely off the table?
A. This year we put it on pause, because we really wanted to do all of the maintenance, and the board agreed that we had to do so much maintenance in all the schools. The best way to do it is put a pause. So, I would say it’s on pause right now, and then part of that announcement will be what we’re going to talk about moving forward is pay as you go. For this school year, it’s on pause.
Q. A lot of changes have been made in the special education department in the past year. Tell me about those changes.
A. Special education is something that I am passionate about. I’ve been involved with all my life as a superintendent, a principal. That experience I wanted to bring here to Florence, so we tried to ensure that special education students are at the top of our vision and our goals. That’s sort of what we’ve done.
We’ve revamped a lot of the special education department to add new positions: people writing IEPs; compliance officers so we are actually complying with IEPs; we’ve added a parent liaison so we can have someone who acts in a role of understanding the programs that are going on in the school and programs that are outside of the school and can bring those two together to build that relationship with our parents and our community; related service coordinators. … We’ve separated our supervisor roles. We’ve added two more supervisors, and that lends itself to once we have those positions in place and all those resources to begin to add new programs. We are excited about a lot of new programs this year. We are doing two programs at both Sneed Middle and West Florence High Schools, to bring kids that were outside of the district back into the public schools to get their education, which is exciting. We’ve added some inclusive playgrounds. We are going to continue that. … We are going to add some therapeutic rooms in three of our schools that allow for OT, PT and other services that we offer.
So we are expanding those things. We are working on some early phases of inclusion in our elementary schools. …
Q. How has the district been able to focus on so much in just one school year?
A. I’m crazy. I don’t sleep a lot. It’s my drive. That’s why I came here. I say this all the time: This school district, this town has a lot of potential, and there are a lot of people that will say no. There are a lot of people that don’t want change. I just think it’s so on the cusp of becoming that next great school district and community. I just think it needed someone to push people, over their kicking and screaming, to say “OK.” I have to show people what change looks like for the better, and I think in order to do that, you just have to keep pushing along. In anything, there’s going to be naysayers, because they’re just afraid. You can’t be afraid to succeed or fail; it’s such a fine line. I teach my own kids this: “You can’t be afraid of failure.” That’s what keeps me going.
Part of it is, I come from a school district that is so progressive that I’ve seen the change, I know what it looks like, so I know how to implement it. … I think just the little things that we’ve done, people have responded very well, and even the things that may have been controversial, I think when people look six months down the road from now, they’re going to say, “I can’t believe we didn’t do this a year ago.” We’ve done a lot, because we’ve been able to manage a budget. I think that overall is one of the things that I would add to the top three things. Me just taking the budget apart and then reprioritizing the budget to put more resources into the classroom, more resources into our teachers and trying to ensure we are sustaining this in years to come. Ultimately our success is going to be about someone who understands the budget and how to make that sustainable over multiple years.
Q. Is there anything that you didn’t expect coming into Florence One Schools?
A. I just think quite honestly the racial tension is nothing that I expected, and that’s obviously coming from a Northerner. We have done so many things to eliminate the inequities that have been in the school district. Everything we do, if we do it in one high school, we do it in all three. But just the tension along those lines is something that I didn’t expect that we’re working through.
I’ve always approached things that all kids [have] the same opportunity, and that’s kind of how I’ve gone about it. Maybe not in the history of Florence for 50 years, but that’s how I do it. I think I’ve been successful because I haven’t fallen into that trap of looking at it that way, but looking through a lens that these are our kids, they’re all the same, they all deserve the same opportunities, and that’s what we’re going to bring to them. We are a school system, not an employment agency for adults, and at the end of the day, I will die on any sword for a kid. …
Q. You mentioned the leveling resources across the district. What has the district done to level these out?
A. We’ve become, and still have a long way to go, to be rather than a system of schools, but a school system. That’s a cliché, but that’s real. I mean all of our curriculum. Anything that is offered in one school is offered in another, so if I was a student at Wallace Gregg and I transferred to Royall Elementary School, they have the same books, the same resources, the same technology that they do in another school. I mean, that’s huge. Just to do that, to level those playing fields, has been part of the revamping that’s coming from a systems approach that we should all have the same resources. So we spent a whole year trying to level that out. We still have a way to go, but we begin to see that. You see that with technology; you see that everything we’ve done is by grade level. So, if it’s a high school, all three high schools get the same. If it’s done in an elementary school, we start to do it by grade level, so we make sure that it’s across the system. Other than some magnet schools, immersion schools and Montessori, what you find in all the schools is pretty much the same resources, and we’ve worked hard to do that. And I’m hoping people recognize that, because that’s been a long time coming. That’s what we’re about. That’s what my administration is about. We look at everything we do with that lens of making sure equal resources are across the district.
Q. A big topic of conversation across the state is consolidation. How has Florence One started sharing services with other districts?
A. I guess the first thing would be our contractual relationship with Timmonsville. We have that into our second year, and that seems to be working out well. We are providing services in a broad range of areas. With the other districts in Florence County … we just did the adult school. And so we’ve got adult education on a countywide basis now, and we’re sort of the hub of that. I think that’s going to be unbelievably successful more because of the director in charge. Carol Hill is an unbelievable leader, and I think she’s really pushed this forward.
We’re going to hire a procurement officer that’s going to allow the other districts, who are not required by law to have one, to share in that procurement services so we can purchase goods and services. … Those are just some of the ways that we’re starting to work together and share some things, purchase some bulk accounts. Whether it be technology or other items, we’re trying to do that together. … Obviously, the smaller districts benefit more than the larger districts, but I think it’s incumbent upon us and the larger districts to sort of help those smaller districts thrive and survive as well.
Q. Do you see the county moving toward consolidation?
A. I personally don’t, and I would love for somebody to ask me one day, because I come from a place where there were 600 school districts in one of the smallest states. And so consolidation is far more complicated than people make it out to be as a political tagline. There’s so much that goes into finances of it, so much of the political debate of how you divide the political lines, the debt service, contractual agreements. It’s far more complex than what the media and others try to portray as a simple cost savings.
Actually, if people would look across this country and those states who actually began consolidating, they’ll recognize those studies say there aren’t as much cost savings as people think about. So, I would encourage people who are pro consolidation to move off of the headline of it saves money to really know the long-term effects of what it is. It’ll save some money, but not at the beginning, but it’s not what people really think it is.
Q. What are your goals for this upcoming school year?
A. You know, I think they’re all the same. I think we’ve had success on student achievement, but you know, our scores are nowhere near where they are when I want to compare it to the best school districts in Colorado, California and New Jersey, even in North Carolina. So we’ve got a lot more movement to move there, especially in math. We saw tremendous growth in language arts, and that’s great. But I’m always about, OK, what do we need to do better, and so we’re going to work on our student achievement and continue to look at that as our No. 1 goal.
We’ll have some more focus on our employees and those things. Our budget is going to be another major factor as we move into sustaining this growth, to move on, and we’ll have some more things around maintenance and buildings and those types of issues that we’ll continue to try to address our infrastructure of our district. And then just continue to try to be innovative and show people how we can do things a little bit differently. You know, we’re going to hopefully launch a STEM bus in November, bring STEM activities to all of our schools. …
We’re going to launch a new evaluation system for our teachers. … That got approved by the state, so that is going to be something exciting that, you know, may not be bedazzling the general public, but for us the only way you move the needle on student achievement is have great teachers that are well-trained in the classroom. And we think that is another ingredient to get that done.
Those goals still remain the same. We have this vision for what we’re supposed to look like in 2021. We’ve rebranded ourselves, and I think we’re continuing to let people know that we are the next best school district, not only here in South Carolina, but on a national map as well.