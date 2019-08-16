TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A Florence man died Thursday night when and the bicycle he was riding was struck from behind by a van on Brockington Street near Timmonsville.
The 9 p.m. crash happened with the south-bound Dodge Ram van struck the cyclist from behind, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Alvin Demetre Dickson, 42. He was transported to a Florence area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol, Southern said.