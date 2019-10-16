LAKE CITY, S.C. – Moore Farms Botanical Garden will offer family-friendly Halloween thrills and chills later this month with two events.
Films at the Farm, an outdoor movie viewing experience, is set for Oct. 25.
BOOtanical Garden will be held on Oct. 26.
Films at the Farm will feature “Hocus Pocus,” starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy “as three wild witches who return from 17th-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos,” according to Disney. “After they’re conjured up by unsuspecting pranksters, the tricky trio sets out to cast a spell on the town and reclaim their youth. But first they must outwit three feisty kids determined to foil their scheme.”
The movie is rated PG. Admission to Films at the Farm is free. Gates will open at 6 p.m., and the movie will begin around 6:45 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring blankets or camp chairs. Light refreshments will be provided, but attendees can bring their own.
From 2 to 5 p.m. the next day, MFBG will transform into BOOtanical Garden for an enchanted Halloween afternoon. Activities include a variety of games and prizes, spooktacular snacks, face painting, craft making and trick-or-treating throughout the garden’s 65 cultivated acres.
Attendees are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes. Attendee donations of canned goods for the Greater Lake City Community Resource Center are appreciated, but not required for entry.
Pre-registration for Films at the Farm and BOOtanical Garden is encouraged but not required. Both events are appropriate for all ages.
For more information or to register for Films at the Farm, call 843-210-7582 or visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/films-at-the-farm/.
For more information or to register for BOOtanical Garden, call 843-210-7582 or visit moorefarmsbg.org/events/bootanical-garden-3/.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is at 100 New Zion Road, Lake City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.