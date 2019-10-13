DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Darlington man.
Mace Dubose, 83, was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday at his residence on Society Hill Road near the intersection of Cashua Ferry Road.
Dubose is a slender, black male approximately 6-feet tall and light skinned. Family indicates Dubose might be suffering from dementia. Family believes someone might have picked Dubose up by car.
Anyone who has any information is asked to contact 911 or Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC, or visit p3tips.com. You can also submit tips through the sheriff’s office’s mobile app; text “DCSO” to 95577 for a link to download. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
