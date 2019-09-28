FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are investigating after an abandoned South Irby Street building burned thrice Saturday -- the final time in such a way that the pillar of smoke was visible across southern Florence.
The third call on the building at 2291 South Irby Street came in at about 6:35 p.m. and firefighters arrived to find the fire through the roof and set up an aerial attack on the building.
Firefighters first responded to the building about 2:10 p.m. for a grass fire, said Battalion Chief Monty Tedder.
Firefighters responded a second time to the building about 3:30 where fire burned a small structure attached to the back of the building.
The second time, Tedder said, firefighters called in investigators and checked as much of the inside of the building as they could but the roof and second floor had collapsed and it wasn't safe to go too far in.
Florence Fire Department the third time responded three engine companies and a ladder company and were assisted at the scene by medics with Florence County EMS.
Tedder said, as of about 7:20 p.m., he expected firefighters to be on scene for a while.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.