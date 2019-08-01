FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Latta man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the Tuesday night shooting death of Florence man at the Fairview Inn on West Lucas Street in Florence.
Brandon Lawarren Bethea, 29, of 133 Clara Street, Latta, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center at 10:16 a.m., according to the center's Website.
He is charged in the death of Eligah Antwain Jackson, 25, of Florence, who died of a gunshot wound he suffered during an altercation on the second-floor balcony of the motel.
The altercation that lead to his death had started earlier in the evening in the parking lot of a business at US 76 and Interstate 95, according to Florence County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
Kirby said deputies responded to a reported shooting at the interchange and deputies were there long enough to interview witnesses and confirm that a shot had been fired when the shooting call at the Fairview Inn came in.
The killing at the second scene started when some women got into an altercation on the second floor balcony of the motel. The victim came out of Room 204 and became involved in the incident, and was shot, Kirby said.
A security guard at the motel was performing CPR on the victim when deputies arrived.
The victim was later pronounced dead at a Florence area hospital.