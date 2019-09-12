FLORENCE, S.C. – U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is scheduled to appear for a breakfast meet-and-greet event at 9 a.m. Saturday in Florence.
Graham’s campaign and the Florence County Republican Party confirmed the stop Thursday morning.
Graham will appear at the Palmetto Room, at 1803 W Palmetto St. in Florence.
The first 100 people to arrive will have a seat, but the Republican Party is asking those who wish to attend to RSVP through Eventbrite. The link is eventbrite.com/e/lindsey-graham-meet-and-greet-tickets-70916464053.
Graham, a Republican, is running for re-election to the U.S. Senate in 2020.
He was first elected to the Senate in 2002 after the retirement of longtime Sen. Strom Thurmond. Graham was re-elected in 2008 and 2014.
Graham is chairman of the Judiciary Committee in the Senate.
He graduated from the University of South Carolina with degrees in psychology and law. After graduating from law school, Graham served in the Judge Advocate General Corps of the Air Force. Graham was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1992 serving from 1993 to 1995. He ran for and was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 1994. Graham won re-election in 1996, 1998, and 2000.
