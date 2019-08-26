FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University President Fred Carter recapped the university's accomplishments in its history and where it plans to go in the near future when he spoke Monday to the Florence Rotary Club.
Carter said he and his wife, Folly, came to the university 20 years ago, and he has been delighted with the opportunities the university and the community have provided them.
“If you think those 20 years were good, hang around for the next five,” Carter said.
Since FMU’s founding in 1970, nearly 50 years ago, Carter said the university has gained approximately 25,000 alumni. Eighty-two percent of living alumni are South Carolinians, and 42% of living alumni still live in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand areas.
“If you want to make an investment in the state of South Carolina, you put those appropriation dollars in a school like Francis Marion, because you know the graduates are going to stay in South Carolina, contribute to the economy and contribute to the development of the workforce,” Carter said.
Over the past 20 years, Carter said the university has seen a growth of the number of minority students enrolled at FMU – from 28% to 42%.
Carter said this year, the FMU has seen a 5% to 7% increase in enrollment, and a 14% increase over the past two years.
Though the university has grown, Carter said the profile of the university is still the same: educating first-generation college students. Forty-three percent of students in the freshman class are first-generation college students.
FMU is adding several academic programs and has several more additions planned, Carter said.
This fall, the university has added mechanical engineering. The university also added sports management and sports marketing to the school of business. In the spring, the university will add a gerontology specialty to the nursing practice program, as well as a psychiatric specialty in January.
There are plans to add several other academic programs in the next five years as well, Carter said.
Occupational therapy will be added in the next five years, electrical engineering will be added in the next three years and an undergraduate and graduate degree in environmental science degree will be added upon construction of the freshwater ecology center.
FMU has five building projects in the works, Carter said.
FMU will begin construction on a new honors center that will house the international programs. The building will be located on the academic quad between Cauthen Education Media Center and the Stokes Administration.
Carter said the university will construct a freshwater ecology center and a conference center on a 145-acre piece of land that was donated to the university by the Drs. Bruce and Lee Foundation.
The land contains a spring-fed lake that the university will use for research.
“We intend to, as a university, take a lead in the state with regard to our work in freshwater ecology and freshwater research, which I think is going to be a continual, compelling issue of the Pee Dee region of South Carolina extending all the way to the coast,” Carter said.
The university is also in the process of remodeling the old Post Office building in downtown Florence to become a medical education complex for the university.
The university will work with HopeHealth to create a behavioral health clinic that will offer free mental health services to the community, Carter said.
“It’s something special when you can provide that free health clinic at the same time you’re tying it to an educational and instructional part of the university,” Carter said. “I think those things will materialize well together, and I think that building will be a terrific addition to our presence downtown with regard to medical education.”
The project will be done by January of 2022.
Carter said FMU also will renovate the Smith University Center to create more athletic offices and athletic treatment facilities, as well as the field house at the Griffin Athletic Complex.