TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — Children played knock the bottle off the traffic cone with a fire hose, food was served, fire equipment was displayed, fire safety was taught and fun was had by all Saturday at Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department's open house.
The event, at the department's East Smith Street station, featured three live-fire demonstrations and a vehicle extrication as well.
"We're going to have a grease fire demonstration, we're serving food at 11, we're doing a fire behavior live burn, another grease fire demonstration and an extrication demonstration," Fire Chief Jeff Dennis said.
Children, under the watchful eye of firefighters, used a brush truck's fire hose — with greatly reduced water pressure — to knock bottles off traffic cones set up down range. Sometimes parents got involved with helping their children knock the bottles off the cones.
Firefighters demonstrated how grease fires are dangerous, how to safely extinguish one and how they are responsible for many residential fires.
Firefighters also burned a demonstration home — a plywood "house" about four feet tall — to demonstrate how fire behaves and why residents should flee their burning home rather than try to extinguish it.
Scattered around the station's driveway was a collection of fire apparatus, each with a price tag attached to it, along with turnout gear and tools that also had price tags affixed.
Dennis said the open house, the first for the agency in a several years, was to let the community know the firefighters were there if they were needed and to let people know what their tax dollars were paying for.