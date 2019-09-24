FLORENCE, S.C. -- A new support group for veterans who are struggling with PTSD, depression or other issues is forming.
"Give me a call and I will hook you up with some info on how to join me and others in a Support Group Meet Up," group organizer Shawn Laurie said. "Remember, You Are Not Alone.”
For more information on the Finding Your Purpose support group contact Laurie at 843-260-1928.
