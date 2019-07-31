LAKE CITY, S.C. – Students from the Lake City community will make artist Jenny Fine’s artwork come alive through performance Saturday evening.
The free evening of interactive art will be featured from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Jones Carter Gallery in Lake City. Fine’s exhibit, “Suspending Disbelief,” has been on display at the gallery since May 18.
Fine, a visual artist and art professor from Enterprise, Alabama, creates images and environments inspired by landscapes of her rural Southern upbringing and her family’s stories, according to the Jones Carter Gallery’s website.
“My work is trying to figure out through the photographs who I am and where I’m from,” Fine said.
The “Suspending Disbelief” depicts Fine’s family members in character through a series of still photographs.
She will be working with Carla Angus, founder of the interactive performance group Dramatic Coffee Beans, to host a workshop on Friday and Saturday for students. And during Saturday evening’s event, the students will do an improv-style performance to embody the characters represented in the photographs, Fine said.
Angus said hors d’ oeuvres and drinks will be served at the event on Saturday evening. People will be able to view Fine’s work plus hear her discuss the inspiration behind the “Suspending Disbelief” exhibit.
Saturday will be the last day the exhibit will be on display at the Jones Carter Gallery. The gallery, located at 105 Henry St. in Lake City, is open from 11 am. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturdays during exhibitions.
For more information, contact the gallery at 843-374-1505.