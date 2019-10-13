DARLINGTON, S.C. – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting at Carolina Nightlife Bar and Grill on Harry Byrd Highway.
Preliminary reports are an estranged husband located his wife inside the night club and discharged a handgun, striking her, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office
The victim was transported to a hospital. The man who allegedly fired the gun also has been transported to a separate hospital.
The extent of the injuries of the two people is unknown.
As of early Sunday morning, no other injuries were reported.
