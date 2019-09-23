HEMINGWAY, S.C. — During a special meeting Monday night, the Hemingway Town Council voted to give the Hemingway Merchants Association and the Williamsburg Hometown Chamber of Commerce $1,500 to help with a Christmas event on Dec. 7.
"I'm for it," council member Charles Carter said, adding. "I like the idea ... If we're going to do it, let's do it right."
Mayor John Michael Collins said the event is one of three planned annually for the town. The others are the Spring Barbecue Shag Festival and a street dance set for Nov. 9.
The December event will be from 3 to 8 p.m. and feature carolers, a kids zone with activities, a s'mores pit, a movie and more, said Martha Burrows, the executive director of the county-wide chamber.
The town funds are from those gathered through the hospitality tax. The event is planned for the day before the town's Christmas parade, set for Sunday afternoon, Dec. 10.
Merchants will be participating, Burrows said, with Lions Club setting up an Angel Tree.
