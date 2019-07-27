West Palmetto Street Crash

Several people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening on West Palmetto Street.

 David Yeazell/Special to the Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening on West Palmetto Street.

The crash happened about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Acres Lane and West Palmetto Street.

West Palmetto Street Crash

Several people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening on West Palmetto Street.

Five people suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a West Florence Fire Rescue spokesperson.

Firefighters had west bound lanes of the street closed until the cars and other debris could be cleaned up.

West Palmetto Street Crash

Several people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening on West Palmetto Street.

West Florence firefighters along with medics from Florence County EMS, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

Tags

Recommended for you