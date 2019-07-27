FLORENCE, S.C. -- Several people were injured in a two-car crash Saturday evening on West Palmetto Street.
The crash happened about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Sunset Acres Lane and West Palmetto Street.
Five people suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to a West Florence Fire Rescue spokesperson.
Firefighters had west bound lanes of the street closed until the cars and other debris could be cleaned up.
West Florence firefighters along with medics from Florence County EMS, deputies with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash.