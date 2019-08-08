OLANTA, S.C. – The town of Olanta is one of 49 communities in the nation to receive funding from the United States Department of Agriculture to improve rural water infrastructure.
Olanta will receive $652,000 in loans and $436,900 in grants to replace the sewer and town water meters, which will eliminate nearly one million gallons a month of excess pumping.
According to an announcement, the loans and grants will allow the town to improve its financial situation and will reduce the risk of groundwater contamination due to leaks in the sewer system.
Overall, 49 projects in 24 states for a total of $135 million were funded.
“Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to partner with rural communities to address their current and long-term water needs,” Rural Utilities Service administrator Chad Rupe said. “Modernizing water infrastructure will yield key health benefits and help spur economic growth – making rural places even more attractive to live and work.”
The Department of Agriculture is making the investments through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. Rural cities and towns, water districts and other eligible entities can use the funds for drinking water, stormwater drainage and waste-disposal systems in rural communities with 10,000 or fewer residents.