FMU again rated among top universities in South by US News & World Report

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University once again has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report magazine as one of the top “Regional Universities in the South.”
The 2020 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “America’s Best Colleges,” one of the most venerable college rating websites in existence, is available online today. The information will also appear in the magazine’s print edition later this month.
FMU has been a regular member of the top-ranked Regional Universities category for two decades.
FMU also was recognized in five separate “best” categories – four of them for the first time – and saw two individual academic programs recognized among the nation’s best.
The special recognitions included Best College for Social Mobility, Best College for Veterans, Best College Value, Best Colleges for Campus Ethnic Diversity and Top Public Colleges.
FMU’s fast-growing engineering department was recognized as one of the top engineering programs – a particularly distinctive accolade for so new a program. FMU began its engineering program in 2014 with its industrial engineering major. The first students will matriculate in the new mechanical engineering major beginning in January.
FMU’s School of Business, long recognized for its entrepreneurial initiatives and the number of business leaders it produces, also was recognized as a top business school.
The rankings validate FMU’s ongoing efforts to provide a superior education to its students, FMU President Fred Carter said.
“We are proud to be recognized in so many areas,” Carter said. “It reflects the comprehensive nature of this university. But it’s not a surprise. The depth and breadth of our programs, taught by the finest faculties in the state, has grown steadily. We have a lot to offer the people of this state and region.”
The U.S. News & World Report rankings are divided into categories. FMU is classified as a regional university, a school that provides a full range of undergraduate majors and graduate-level programs.
There are 605 institutions listed as regional universities, which is the largest of all the magazine’s categories. Each of the regional universities is ranked against peers in their geographic region. Only a portion of the universities in each region are rated as a “Best College.” Some are not ranked at all.
In the specialty areas, all universities are included in the same rankings.
U.S. News ranks colleges and universities in all of its categories using data that reflects academic excellence and various other aspects of university life.
