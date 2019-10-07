FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is seeking information related to a Florence County human trafficking case.
Authorities believe there are additional potential victims or individuals who might be aware of additional crimes associated with a case that already has led to the arrest of Jason Roger Pope, according to a news release issued Monday by SLED.
Pope, 42, was arrested Aug. 29, 2019 and is charged with three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, promoting prostitution of a minor, and kidnapping.
Pope was booked in the Florence County Detention Center, where he remains, as bond was denied on all charges.
The case against Pope will be prosecuted by the S.C. Attorney General‘s Office.
The South Carolina Department of Social Services, Darlington County Sheriff’s Office, Florence County Sheriff’s Office, and Florence Police Department assisted SLED with this case.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact SLED at 866-472-8477
