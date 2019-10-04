FLORENCE, S.C. — The Scranton man charged in a September shooting at Mary’s Club in Lake City is innocent and the charges against him should be dismissed, his lawyer said Friday. But the case shouldn’t be tried in the court of public opinion, said Lake City’s police chief.
Those messages were given in two news conferences conducted Friday in the case of Zahir Bouie, 23, of Coward, who is charged with three counts of attempted murder in a shooting at Mary’s Club in Lake city.
Florence attorney Rose Mary Parham said Friday morning in a news conference at her office that Bouie was at a Florence restaurant at the time of the shooting and that she has video evidence of his presence there.
She played the video at the end of the news conference.
In a statement read to members of the media Friday afternoon, Lake City police Chief Kip Coker said: “This is yet an ongoing investigation and shouldn’t be litigated in the court of public opinion, and the Lake City Police Department has and will always continue to work hard to keep the citizens of Lake City safe. We will continue to move forward.”
Coker said that once Parham made the department aware of the presence of the video, his agency notified SLED and the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office to assist it in the investigation.
“The reason we invited you here is because my client fears for his safety,” Parham said as she sat beside Bouie at a table in a conference room.
Parham said that because of the investigation and charges, three people who couldn’t identify their assailant now think her client might have shot them.
“While we cannot avoid the fact that my client was wrongfully accused, wrongfully charged, wrongfully arrested, we can hope that the prosecution ends today,” she said. “Today I call upon Attorney General Alan Wilson, 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements and the Lake City Police Department to remedy this wrong immediately.”
“We had probable cause to arrest Mr. Bouie as the result of an eyewitness identification,” Coker said in his statement. “We would never act maliciously or intentionally accuse someone of a crime that he or she did not commit.”
“Two weeks ago today, he was celebrating his 23rd birthday. He and his girlfriend celebrated at a friend’s house here in Florence. Later they went to the Waffle House, had dinner, stopped at an Exxon station, then checked into a room at the Express Inn in Florence,” Parham said.
“At the very same time Zahir was celebrating his birthday at dinner, a violent crime was being committed 30 miles away in Lake City.”
Parham said she has subpoenaed video from the three businesses, but that the most important one was at the restaurant, which shows Bouie and his girlfriend at the counter at 11 p.m. — the time of the shooting.
“The Lake City Police Department has the highest respect for attorney Rose Mary Parham and her advocacy for her client, Mr. Zahir Jyvon Bouie,” Coker said. “We sincerely appreciate her bringing this unauthenticated video and photographs to us.”
During their investigation into the shooting, Parham said, Lake City investigators questioned Bouie’s brother and, as a result, he filed a formal complaint alleging brutality. That complaint, she said, is being investigated by SLED.
Police didn’t charge his brother with anything, Parham said.
A SLED spokesman said he would check to see about any possible investigation and respond. As of 4 p.m. the agency hadn’t done so.
