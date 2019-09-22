FLORENCE, S.C. – The McLeod Health Foundation will hold its Evening of Hope Cancer Benefit from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Florence Little Theater.
Cancer survivors will share their stories and local talent will entertain.
All proceeds from the evening will benefit the HOPE Fund (Helping Oncology Patients Everyday).
Roxanna Prezioso, a development officer with the McLeod Health Foundation, said this event benefits oncology patients directly with transportation, medications, nutrition and personal financial struggles that might impede their treatment. She said they have helped patients with rent, lights and other necessities. Prezioso said funds raised during this event are crucial to the foundation being able to provide these services for cancer patients.
Prezioso said the community has been very generous over the years with its contributions through ticket sells and donations to this worthy cause.
“We generally sell out,” she said. “We have a lot of people who come year after year.”
This year is no exception; tickets are sold out, she said.
Cancer survivors sharing their inspiring stories of courage, hope and triumph will be Duane Adams, Jerald Altman, Grace DuBose, Fred Graham, Dr. Bill Hazelwood, Roddy Huntley, Kimberly Hyman, Danny King, Harry Moran, Burnadene Kelley-Newman, Zenobia Perkins, Lisa Sims, Don Simmons, Tommy Stokes and Melissa Tyner.
A talented group of performers has been enlisted to entertain. Performing will be Rhodes and Elise Elliott; KFA Dance Company; Kerri Roberts; Garrett Graham and Michael Lindley; Kevin Miller and Rebecca Thompson.
The event is underwritten by Wells Fargo.
For more information, contact the McLeod Foundation office at 843-777-2694 or at kendra.collins@mcleodhealth.org.
