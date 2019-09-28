FLORENCE, S.C. -- Police are investigating after one person was shot Saturday evening.

Florence Police responded at 6:05 p.m. to the 1100 Block of Oakland Avenue to a reported shooting and arrived to find one victim, according to a release from the agency.

Medics with Florence County EMS transported the victim to a Florence area hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

