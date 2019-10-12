FLORENCE, S.C. — American Legion Post 160 was rededicated Saturday morning in honor of Tommy Wright, a longtime supporter of the post.
Michael Calcutt, a member of Post 160, said Calcutt has ensured that the legion post stayed open and grows in membership.
The South Florence High School Navy JROTC presented the flags during the ceremony and Jim Kvan, department vice commander for the American Legion Department of South Carolina, spoke about the organization.
Post 160 received its charter in 1951 and was very active until the late 1990s. Michael Calcutt said the group is trying to rebuild. McCall Farms, which is across the street from Post 160, has been renovating the Legion building and using it as a hiring center since April.
The American Legion is a veteran service organization that started in 1919.
