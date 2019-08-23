PAMPLICO, S.C. – In his bid for re-election, Pamplico Mayor Gene R. Gainey faces a challenge from a current town councilman.
David M. Munn has also filed to run in the November election, according to information on SCVotes.org.
Five people – incumbents Pamela M. Turner, Van Coleman and Bruce Bennett and challengers Stella Miller and Gary R Hanna – have filed for three at-large seats on the Pamplico Town Council.
In Johnsonville, two people – Johnny Hanna and Warren Newcomb – have filed for mayor. Mayor Steve Dukes did not file for re-election.
Four people, incumbent Gary N. Arthurs, Dennis E. Bailey, Barbara Black and Frankie Poston, have filed for three seats on the council.
Incumbent Rick Sanders and challenger Josh Thomas have filed for Seat 5 on the Florence 5 school board. Faith L. Truesdale is the only person who filed for Seat 2 on the Florence 5 school board.
In Timmonsville, three people – incumbent William James Jr., Brenda T. McKithen and Richard Butch Hodges – have filed for three at-large seats on the town council.
Darrell J. McFadden is the only filing listed for three at-large seats on the Florence 4 school board.
In Scranton, Mayor Terry Knotts and Councilmen Thomas Knotts and Glenn Matthews are the only filings for three seats on the town council.
In Olanta, Jennifer Kennedy and Leigh Ann Scurry have filed for two seats on the town council.
No current council member has filed.