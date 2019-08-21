FLORENCE, S.C. -- Three people have been charged in connection with the April death of Tara Echavarria, whose remains were found earlier this week near the Atlanta Police Academy.
Florence County Sheriff's investigators have charged Cecelia Elaine Knox, 31, of 724 McKeithan Road, Florence, with the murder of Tara Echavarria, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators have also charged Jana Lynn Knox, 39, of 724 McKeithan Road, and Jimmy Lee Knox, 37, of 11405 Ashfield Lane, Hampton, Ga., with accessory after the fact of murder in the incident, according to the release.
The three are currently being held in the Florence County Detention Center.
Cecelia Elaine Knox and Jana Lynn Knox are being held without bond while Jimmy Lee Knox's bond is set at $260,000, according to the Florence County Detention Center's Website.
Investigators have made several trips to the Atlanta area to search for the remains of Echavarria and earlier this week, based on recently obtained information, investigators and the county's forensics unit returned to Atlanta where human remains were discovered near the Atlanta Police Academy.
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Center is conducting a forensics exam of the body and working with investigators to positively identify the remains.
“Our Investigators have done an excellent job of handling this sad and difficult case,” Florence County Sheriff William C. Barnes said through the release. “We look forward to obtaining the results of the forensic examination soon, which will hopefully allow the family of Ms. Echavarria to obtain some degree of closure.”
A previously announced press conference will not take place.