FLORENCE, S.C. – The victim of a shooting incident that Saturday night on Oakland Avenue has been identified.
Frederick Eugene Law, 49, Florence was the victim, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Sunday in a news release.
The incident occurred at 1101 Oakland Ave. in Florence, according to von Lutcken.
An autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department.
At approximately 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Florence Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of Oakland Avenue in reference to a shooting.
Officers found a victim with injuries, who was transported to a Florence hospital by EMS.
