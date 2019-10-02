FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify a person wanted for questioning.
Florence Police investigators want to talk to her about the vandalism of the fountain at the corner of Evans and Irby Streets, according to a release from the agency.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
