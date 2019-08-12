FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance in connection with the theft of a truck from a Pamplico business.
Sunday at about 9 p.m. a white 2019 Ford F-250, SC tag number P667603, and work related equipment were stolen from a business located at 1209 Pamlico Highway, according to a release issued by the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The business's security cameras captured the incident.
Anyone with knowledge or information concerning the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888- CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.