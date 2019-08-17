FLORENCE, S.C. – Nearly 500 new students were expected on the Francis Marion University campus Saturday for the annual move-in day festivities.
University faculty, staff, current students and alumni helped the new students and their families move their belongings into the residence halls on the campus. More than 250 volunteers were expected to help, according information provided by the university.
Alumni Aiyanna Johnson said she likes to help on move-in day because she remembers when she was a freshman, she was nervous and did not know anyone.
“And so, it’s nice to see people greeting you, making you feel welcome,” she said.
Johnson graduated from Francis Marion University’s nursing program in 2018. Many of the people who go to the university want to do nursing, she said.
“So I love to talk about the nursing program. I love to talk about Greek life, because I’m in a sorority. I’m in Sigma Gamma Rho,” Johnson said. “And I’m also a part of the alumni association.”
Sharing about the resources available on the campus, and letting new students know there are people there to help them, are also important to her.
Freshman Kara McCormick of Dillon was one of the many students to move in Saturday. She said although the weather was hot, she had an amazing experience.
“At first, I was dreading it (moving in),” McCormick said. “But I’m actually excited I get to actually come and be part of the FMU family because it’s been a tradition in my family for a while.”
McCormick said she will major in education at Francis Marion University.
Resident assistant Breonna Brown said she wanted to participate in move-in day this year not only to help the students, but she found out that it is a good experience to meet the students’ families.
“And I feel like when they first get here, It’s like a new situation and a new life for them,” Brown said. “So having the families feel like a responsible person is there to kind of take their children or shape and mold them, or at least help them and hold their hands, helps them acclimate into the college life a little better.”
Brown said she loves being a mentor figure to students at the university.
“We often times see them around campus after move-in day. They speak or you walk to class together,” Brown said. “So I definitely like being a part, someone you can look up to, I guess.”