LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City Police Department will host its inaugural golf tournament in August to raise money for youth activities.
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said his duties include overseeing the department’s youth activity group. The group’s purpose is to provide a sound relationship between the youth in Lake City and members of the police department, Coker said in a news release.
“As one of the functions of the group, we have planned several activities for underprivileged kids in our community, like trips to different functions such as college football games, pro football games, pro basketball games, pro baseball games and other activities,” Coker said.
The golf tournament will be in a captain’s choice format with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Aug. 25 at the Lake City County Club.
Lunch will be provided after the tournament, with door prizes and fellowship. Prizes for the tournament will be given to first-, second- and last-place winners and also to those who are closest to the pin and have the longest drive.
The entry fee is $50 per player and $200 per team. Sponsorships are available, and any money donated is tax deductible, Coker said. Checks should be made payable to the Lake City Police Department Youth Fund.
To become a sponsor, call Coker or Sargent Mike Watson at 843-374-5411. Coker also can be reached by email at kcoker@cityoflakecity.org.
“Many of you have supported this program in the past, and I ask for your continued support,” Coker said. “This group (youth activity group) is much needed in our community for (the) mentoring of our youth and teaching them that their dreams are obtainable.”