FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Blacksburg man has been charged with five counts sex-related crimes that took place in Florence County.
John David Marsh, 37, of 327 Whisonant Road, Blacksburg, was arrested Monday by Florence County investigators and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 11-14 years of age), two counts of buggery and one count of incest, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
The crimes with which he is charged are alleged to have taken place Aug. 1, 2014 through Oct. 1, 2016, according to the release.
"Marsh is alleged to have sexually molested two children under the age of 14 years on multiple occasions in Florence County. Investigators allege that one child was eight years old when the abuse began," according to the release. "Investigators further allege that the victims are related to the suspect."
A Florence County magistrate denied Marsh bond in a Tuesday hearing.
