FLORENCE, S.C. – The third Forget Me Not 5K Family Fun Color Run to Beat Alzheimer’s is Saturday.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Florence and presented by the Morning News, the event begins at 8 a.m. on the grounds of the Southeastern Institute of Manufacturing and Technology Center on the Florence-Darlington Technical College campus at 1951 Pisgah Road.
“This event is a color run, so bring your white shirt and be prepared to become a colorful mess,” suggests the event website, forgetmenot5k.org.
“Funds for the event are going to the local Alzheimer’s Association,” Blake Branham, chair of the event, said in a previous article.
He said that according to alz.org, the Alzheimer’s Association website, Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and 5.8 million Americans are living with the disease. That number is projected to rise to approximately 14 million by 2050.
Funds raised on Saturday will be donated to the local Alzheimer’s Association to provide caregivers with some relief in the form of home care for the patient so that they can have a break.
“The initial 5K (in 2016) was held in memory of a Rotarian who had Alzheimer’s,” said Rotarian Holly Beaumier, who is in charge of marketing and registration for this year’s event. Beaumier is executive director of the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau.
She said approximately 200 people participated in the inaugural run and roughly 150 participated in the second event.
The Forget Me Not 5K is personal for Beaumier, whose father and brother died as a result of Alzheimer’s.
Beaumier has seen firsthand the toll taking care of a loved one can take on a caregiver.
She said her father started showing signs of Alzheimer’s in his early 70s, and her brother was in his 50s.
Her father, Jim Young, was an industrial contractor.
“He was always thinking,” Beaumier said.
She said one of the first signs of his illness was his inability to understand what he was reading. He still had a lot of common sense, she said.
Beaumier said it was on a trip to Australia that her mother noticed changes in his behavior and how he engaged with others on the trip. When he came back, she said, he visited the doctor and took the brain quiz used as a gauge that Alzheimer’s might be occurring. She said he couldn’t answer some of the questions.
“He was enough himself to know he should have been able to answer the questions,” Beaumier said.
“Dad was (still) able to make decisions on how he wanted to spend the rest of his life before the disease became too advanced,” she said.
She said one day he and her mother took a ride in the car to discuss the plan. She said his wish was that when it got too difficult for her mother to handle, he would be placed in a facility.
Even in the facility, she said, he was active. One day he and another patient took apart a piano and put it back together, she said.
“My father was in the Alzheimer’s care unit for three years, and he passed in 2007,” Beaumier said. “He had shown signs of the disease for about 10 years before my mother could no longer take care of him.”
He was 83 when he died.
Her brother, Roddy, had Down syndrome. She said he was full of joy, but when her father went to the facility, he changed.
“My brother passed in 2013, and he’d been affected first by my father’s absence in 2004 and then by the disease in 2010,” she said.
She said her mother didn’t want to let go of caring for him.
She said his Down syndrome provided her mother with access to help.
“It was the kind of help that was very similar to what we are raising money for,” she said.
“My brother stayed at home until mother got sick with the flu,” she said.
She said they both got sick at the same time.
He went into a nursing home, she said, and died a week later. He was 62.
Her mother died in 2016.
Beaumier said the Forget Me Not race is run to raise money to help caregivers, and that is one reason it is so important to her to help out.
“It is a big decision to place someone in an Alzheimer’s unit,” Beaumier said. “There is a progression when it gets to the point where they don’t remember you, and that is when there is a little less guilt in doing so.”
She said there are Alzheimer’s groups out there, but it is hard for the caregivers to get away to participate.
Advance registration is $30 at forgetmenot5k.org. On Saturday, registration is $35 from 6:45 to 7:50 a.m. Prizes of $100, $50 and $25 will be awarded to first- through third-place in male and female divisions.
For more information on the run, call Branham at 803-427-1710 or go to info@ForgetMeNot5k.org.