FLORENCE, S.C. – Members of the Florence County Council are headed south this weekend.
Council members will be traveling to Hilton Head Marriott Beach & Golf Resort for the 52nd annual South Carolina Association of Counties conference held Sunday until next Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Workshops are tentatively scheduled for Monday. They include a community opioid toolkit, building resilient communities, a legislative update, and public corruption and fraud.
The conference also features an awards competition, meetings of several county officials including clerks to council and county administrators/managers/supervisors.
The Florence County clerk to council is Connie Haselden.
Florence has a county administrator, K.G. “Rusty” Smith.
South Carolina offers a choice of four types of county government including council, council-administrator, council-manager, and council-supervisor.
Williamsburg County is one of four counties that use the council-supervisor form of government. The other three counties are Berkeley, Chester, and Union.
Abbeville, Allendale, Calhoun, Laurens, and Saluda use a council form of government. Greenwood and York use a council-manager form.
The rest of South Carolina’s 46 counties use a council-administrator form of government.
The main meeting of the association of counties is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The conference will conclude with a banquet on Tuesday evening and entertainment by Deas-Guyz.
According to their website, Deas-Guyz features a mix of Motown, Rhythm and Blues, Pop, Rock, Reggae and Dance music. The band formed in January 2000 as Nu World Beat and eventually evolved into the band seen on most Saturday nights at the Jazz Corner in the Village at Wexford in Hilton Head.