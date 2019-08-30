FLORENCE, S.C. – South Dargan Street was bouncing Friday evening to hits from the past 40 years.
BOUNCE! Party Band, a band from the Raleigh-Durham area of N.C., took the stage at 6 p.m. during the Florence After Five event. Hundreds of people filled the 100 block of South Dargan Street to enjoy live music, socialize with friends and purchase food and beverages from vendors.
BOUNCE! Party Band played songs from “My Girl” to “Cake by the Ocean.”
Will Durant, a Florence native, has been coming to most of the downtown Florence events for the past four years. Durant said he loves to see how the downtown events bring people from all backgrounds together.
“It’s just a mixture of everybody, and I love it,” Durant said. “It’s just a fun time, a family time, and I just enjoy it.”
The party continued after Florence After Five with the band VillaNova performing in the Renaissance Courtyard behind Wholly Smokin’restaurant.
The concert series, hosted by the Florence Downtown Development Corporation and the city of Florence, takes place on South Dargan Street from April to October.
There are two Florence After Five events left this year. The band Catalinas will play on Sept. 27, and the band Chocolate Chip and Company will play on Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.