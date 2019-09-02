FLORENCE, S.C. – The final track of Hurricane Dorian is still uncertain, but as things stood Monday, the Pee Dee is forecast to get wind and rain as the storm works its way up the coast.
"Uncertainty exists with the long-term track of the storm as any minor adjustment could significantly adjust the level of impact the area experiences," Reid Hawkins, science and operations officer with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C., wrote in the Monday morning briefing on the storm.
The chance of tropical-storm-force winds for the Pee Dee has increased to 30% to 40% for most of the Pee Dee with higher chances closer to the coast, according to the briefing. That’s up 10% to 20% from the forecast on Sunday.
The winds could develop as early as Wednesday morning.
The Pee Dee is forecast to receive 2-6 inches of rain – less rain inland and more rain closer to the coast, according to the briefing.
Florence County Emergency Management Division moved to OPCON 2 at 8 a.m. Monday – a heightened state of awareness.
There is the increasing potential for flooding rain, storm surge and possible tornadoes starting Wednesday and running through Thursday, according to the briefing.
The Monday morning forecast track for the storm has the storm at the South Carolina/Georgia border at 8 a.m. Thursday as a hurricane and then hitting Cape Lookout in North Carolina at 8 a.m. Friday as a hurricane on its way out into the Atlantic Ocean. By 8 a.m. Saturday, the storm is forecast to be southeast of Cape Cod.
On Sunday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered a mandatory evacuation of the coast.
The order went into effect at noon Monday. State troopers reversed lanes so people can all head inland on major evacuation routes.
Authorities say the order covers approximately 830,000 people, many of whom will be evacuating for the fourth time in four years.
McMaster says he knows some people won't be happy having to leave their home. But, he said, "we believe we can keep everyone alive."
