FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence County couple face additional charges connected to the May death of their child.
Tempestt Latabotha James, 28, of 515 Sanborn St. in Florence, and Ledarius Thomas, 26, of 124 Davenport Drive in Timmonsville are charged with abuse/inflict great bodily injury upon a child, according to a release from the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division and the Florence County Detention Center's website.
The warrants filed against the pair list their home addresses as Effingham.
The warrants filed by SLED indicate that between March 6 and May 26, the couple's 3-month-old child suffered various injuries that were "in various stages of healing and highly concerning for non-accidental trauma."
The child died on May 26.
James is free on $10,000 bond while Thomas remains in the Florence County Detention Center in lieu of a $55,000 bond.
The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor's Office.