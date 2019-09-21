FLORENCE, S.C. — The 6th Annual Sickle Cell Walk and Viable and Visible Impact Day took place Saturday morning at Florence's Pearl S. Moore Gym.
The annual event is sponsored by the Florence Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, Tonya Mack president, in partnership with the James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation, said Nicole Echols with the event.
Echols said the goals of the event are to raise funds and awareness of the disease, which leaves those who suffer from it in near constant pain.
Saturday's event featured laps around the gym, testing for the disease trait and a Zumba class.
Living fit and healthy helps some with the disease, Echols said.
"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Florence James R. Clark Memorial Sickle Cell Foundation, where they provide support, education and patient care," Echols said.
