FLORENCE, S.C. — The campaign of Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont became the latest to open a Florence office Friday evening.
State Rep. Terry Alexander, Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, and Bernie 2020 South Carolina director Kwadjo Campbell were the headliners of the opening.
“Every time the naysayers want to write Bernie Sanders off, he just comes back stronger than ever,” Alexander said. “Whether you’re talking about last week’s record-breaking fundraising haul, the groundswell of grassroots support we’re seeing across the nation or the battleground polls that consistently show him defeating Donald Trump in must-win states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan, it’s clear that the only candidate that can take on the corporations and win is Sen. Bernie Sanders.”
Alexander previously endorsed Sanders and also spoke on his behalf at the Medicare-for-all town hall earlier this year.
“Other candidates may overlook the Pee Dee, but Bernie Sanders has made it a priority with real investment and multiple visits to the region,” Wukela said. “This office opening is a continuation of that commitment and further demonstrates that he knows how to win in February and take back the White House in 2020.”
Wukela previously endorsed Sanders and spoke on his behalf at a Medicare-for-all town hall held earlier this year.
Sanders announced his campaign for the Democratic nomination on Feb. 19.
He was elected to the Senate in 2006 with over 65 percent of the vote. Sanders was reelected in 2012 and 2018. Prior to running for Senate, Sanders served as the representative for Vermont’s seat in the House of Representatives beginning in 1990. He served as mayor of Vermont’s largest city, Burlington, for three terms in the 1980s.
Sanders, a Brooklyn native, is a graduate of the University of Chicago. He settled in Vermont in the 1960s and ran several third-party campaigns from then until his election as mayor of Burlington.
The Florence office is at 912 West Evans St.
