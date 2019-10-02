FLORENCE, S.C. – For the family of Florence County sheriff’s investigator Farrah Turner, Oct. 3, 2018 feels as if it happened yesterday.
Attorney Britney R. Weaver issued a statement on behalf of Katie M. Godwin, Farrah’s mother, and the rest of the family Tuesday afternoon.
“As we come upon the anniversary for one of the greatest tragedies our family has ever experienced, we are grieving as if that horrid event occurred yesterday,” Weaver said. “While nothing will undo those events and bring investigator Farrah ‘Maxine’ Turner back, we sincerely appreciate all of the love, prayers, and support we have received and continue to receive.”
The family’s core, she added, was shaken but not broken by the news that Turner was wounded in the line of duty.
“In anticipation of the one-year anniversary of that earth-shattering day, we are reminded that she left home to protect and serve, never to return,” Weaver continued. “She fought for her life for 19 long days. We prayed daily for a miracle ... but her hard-fought battle came to an end on Oct. 22, 2018.”
Turner’s funeral was held on Oct. 28, 2018.
The family soon learned of the effect Turner had on the community.
“The monumental impact she had on the community, however, has ushered in a new era for us,” Weaver said. “To zealously preserve her legacy and continue the great work she loved, we have established The Farrah Turner Foundation, an organization with the mission to protect and serve children who are victims of sexual abuse and assault.”
The focus of the foundation is to remember Turner, Weaver said, and to continue prayers for accountability and justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.