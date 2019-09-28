COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Revenue’s tax advocate will offer Pee Dee residents a chance to discuss their state tax issues.
The tax advocate is expected to be at the department's Florence office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 22, according to the department.
The advocate is tasked with listening to taxpayer concerns, ensuring that the SCDOR's policies and procedures do not cause unnecessary hardship, and it can intervene on a taxpayer's behalf if needed. More specifically, the advocate works on state tax liability issues or complaints, offers in compromise, compliance certifications and innocent spouse relief.
An offer in compromise occurs when a qualifying taxpayer attempts to settle a tax debt for less than the full amount through a lump-sum payment. The tax debt must be at least $10,000 (not including penalty and interest).
Compliance certifications let potential buyers of a business know the business they are considering purchasing has paid its state taxes.
An innocent spouse is a person who believes he or she is not liable for a tax debt accured by a current or former spouse.
The advocate cannot help with issues or taxes involving the federal government, counties or other state agencies, non-tax debt, such as bills from hospitals or educational institutions, or requests to negotiate debt already in GEAR or Setoff programs.
The office is at 181 E. Evans St., Suite 5.
Taxpayers are encouraged to make appointments by calling 803-898-5444.
